The former Tynecastle coach was headhunted for the role and is now staying in that position permanently.

A former Hearts coach has landed a permanent job within the City Group stable after an impressive achievement.

Gordon Forrest was part of the coaching set-up at Hearts under Robbie Neilson and Steven Naismith, but departed Tynecastle after the latter was sacked earlier this campaign. He quickly moved on to Chinese Super League side Shenzhen Peng City.

Forrest and ex-Manchester City assistant Christian Lattanzio guided the club to survival from relegation in the top flight after being brought in for the final trio of league games in September. The pair have earned new deals at Shenzhen and the 47-year-old jetted back out to China on Thursday ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester City, Girona, Palermo and New York City FC are just some of the clubs underneath the City Group banner. Forrest was headhunted by Peng City sporting director Daniel Stenz according to reports, having previously worked alongside him at Vancouver Whitecaps.

That came just a week after his departure from Hearts in September when the axe was wielded on Naismith following a poor start to the Premiership campaign. Prior to making his way to Gorgie, Forrest had a spell as Dundee United assistant and with Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.

He will be the number two for Lattanzio as Shenzhen get set for what will be their second season in the top flight of Chinese football. Back at home, Hearts are beginning to creep up the league table after consecutive 1-0 victories, one at home versus Motherwell and the other against Dundee United at Tannadice.