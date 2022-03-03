Former Hearts coach Frank Connor passes away

Frank Connor with Joe Jordan during their time in charge at Hearts in the 1990s.

Connor spent three years at Tynecastle Park between 1990 and 1993 as assistant to then-manager Joe Jordan.

He and Jordan helped the Edinburgh club finish second ahead of Celtic in the Scottish Premier Division in 1992, which also secured a place in the following season’s UEFA Cup.

Connor also managed Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers and Cowdenbeath and held coaching roles at Celtic and Motherwell.

As a player during the 1960s and 1970s, he represented Celtic, St Mirren, Portadown, Derry City, Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath.

Connor was residing at Croftbank House Nursing Home in Uddingston on the outskirts of Glasgow when he passed away earlier this morning.

After a short illness, he condition deteriorated overnight. He is survived by wife Margaret, seven children, several grandchildren and a great grandson.