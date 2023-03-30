Former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey reveals knee issue and chat with Spanish clubmate
Former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey insists his injury is “nothing serious” and can’t wait to return to Brentford to see Spanish goalkeeper David Raya after Scotland’s triumph at Hampden.
The 20-year-old played won his ninth cap on Tuesday, playing for 83 minutes before being replaced by Nathan Patterson at right wing-back. He was substituted by the same player after 79 minutes against Cyprus on Saturday but was desperate to play in both games.
“I had a problem with my knee, but it was nothing serious," he told The Scotsman. “It was just a knock. I wanted to play in the game a lot. It was a massive game and I have dreamt about playing in this type of game since being a kid. So I was just delighted and even better to get a win.”
Hickey admits playing a key role in the 2-0 win over the three-times European champions was his career highlight so far, but he is not spending too much time thinking about what he has achieved and is ready to move on. “Sometimes I try and do it, but I’ve just got like hundreds of games to play in, so I just focus on what I am doing just now and keep trying to get better,” he added.
Hickey’s Brentford teammate keeper David Raya was on the bench at Hampden and the Scotland international is looking forward to seeing him again. “Myself and the keeper David Raya were talking about it in the lead-up to the game,” Hickey added. “I can’t wait to see him in the changing rooms again. I could tell his voice that he was a bit confident.”