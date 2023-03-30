Former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey reveals knee issue and chat with Spanish clubmate

The 20-year-old played won his ninth cap on Tuesday, playing for 83 minutes before being replaced by Nathan Patterson at right wing-back. He was substituted by the same player after 79 minutes against Cyprus on Saturday but was desperate to play in both games.

“I had a problem with my knee, but it was nothing serious," he told The Scotsman. “It was just a knock. I wanted to play in the game a lot. It was a massive game and I have dreamt about playing in this type of game since being a kid. So I was just delighted and even better to get a win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hickey admits playing a key role in the 2-0 win over the three-times European champions was his career highlight so far, but he is not spending too much time thinking about what he has achieved and is ready to move on. “Sometimes I try and do it, but I’ve just got like hundreds of games to play in, so I just focus on what I am doing just now and keep trying to get better,” he added.

Aaron Hickey celebrates Scotland going 2-0 ahead against Spain at Hampden Park. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS