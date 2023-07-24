News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Former Hearts defender makes transfer switch to French second tier

Former Hearts defender Taylor Moore has signed for Valenciennes in the French second tier.
By Craig Fowler
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

Though it may appear something of a shock move, this is a return home of sorts for Moore, who grew up in France after his family relocated when the centre-back was just seven years old. He came through at Lens before moving back to England to continue his football career when he was 19.

It brings to an end his seven-year career at Bristol City, the club who loaned him to Hearts for the 2021/22 Scottish football season. Moore played 23 times in all competitions that campaign for Robbie Neilson’s men, including coming on as substitute in the semi-final victory over Hibs at Hampden, as he helped Hearts finish in third place and reach the Scottish Cup final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having previously had short-term spells at Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United and Blackpool, Moore spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town in the English third tier.

Taylor Moore in action for Hearts during the 2021/22 season, when he joined on loan from Bristol City. Picture: SNSTaylor Moore in action for Hearts during the 2021/22 season, when he joined on loan from Bristol City. Picture: SNS
Taylor Moore in action for Hearts during the 2021/22 season, when he joined on loan from Bristol City. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

After signing for Valenciennes, he wrote on his Instagram: “Happy to have signed for @vafcofficiel Looking forward to being back in France. In many ways a fresh start and an exciting few years ahead with new owners, new staff and long term project. Absolutely delighted and can’t wait to get going.”

Several of his former Hearts team-mates wished him luck on the social media platform, including Cammy Devlin, Michael Smith and Stephen Kingsley.

Valenciennes will be hoping this signing helps improve their fortunes in Ligue 2 next season. The northern French club finished just three points shy of relegation to the Championnat National.