Though it may appear something of a shock move, this is a return home of sorts for Moore, who grew up in France after his family relocated when the centre-back was just seven years old. He came through at Lens before moving back to England to continue his football career when he was 19.

It brings to an end his seven-year career at Bristol City, the club who loaned him to Hearts for the 2021/22 Scottish football season. Moore played 23 times in all competitions that campaign for Robbie Neilson’s men, including coming on as substitute in the semi-final victory over Hibs at Hampden, as he helped Hearts finish in third place and reach the Scottish Cup final.

Having previously had short-term spells at Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United and Blackpool, Moore spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town in the English third tier.

Taylor Moore in action for Hearts during the 2021/22 season, when he joined on loan from Bristol City. Picture: SNS

After signing for Valenciennes, he wrote on his Instagram: “Happy to have signed for @vafcofficiel Looking forward to being back in France. In many ways a fresh start and an exciting few years ahead with new owners, new staff and long term project. Absolutely delighted and can’t wait to get going.”

Several of his former Hearts team-mates wished him luck on the social media platform, including Cammy Devlin, Michael Smith and Stephen Kingsley.