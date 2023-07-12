Former Hearts fan favourite makes shock transfer move to non-league side

The ex-Northern Irish international has signed a two-year deal with the West of Scotland League First Division side after leaving Linfield earlier this summer.

Lafferty played in Scottish football’s top flight as recently as January, prior to the 35-year-old’s departure from Kilmarnock.

He was a hugely popular player with the support during his one year at Tynecastle from 2017 to 2018. He netted 19 goals in his only full season and scored the winner against Celtic in the second match of the following campaign before moving back to Rangers in a six-figure transfer.

Johnstone Burgh announce the signing of Kyle Lafferty on a two-year contract at Keanie Park. Picture: SNS

He’s also played in the top three leagues in England, the Italian second tier and the top flight of both Cyprus and Switzerland in what has been a well-travelled career.

Johnstone Burgh manager Jamie McKim stated his delight at managing to coax a second big-name to the club after the addition of former Scotland international Graham Dorrans in May.

He told Renfrewshire Live Sport: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get Kyle’s signing over the line. We had our first meeting face-to-face about three weeks ago and it’s a huge statement from the club.

“Let’s be honest, if he’d signed for a Premiership team this week that wouldn’t have been unrealistic. His pedigree and record speaks for itself.

Kyle Lafferty - alongside Hearts' current technical director Steven Naismith - during his time in Gorgie. Picture: SNS

“He clearly could still cut it at that level – he was playing at a sold-out Hampden Park in January against Celtic in the League Cup semi-finals! It’s a massive move from us and he’s a top level, international player.

“Alongside Graham Dorrans, we now have more than 100 international caps between two Burgh players. I’m pretty certain that’s not happened before.

“That’s a big test for me as a manager but I’m buzzing for the challenge.

“To get him on a two-year deal is massive. He has bought into the project and he knows how ambitious we are as a club.