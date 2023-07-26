Former Hearts favourite appears as trialist for English League One club alongside ex-Tynecastle team-mates

The Northern Irish right-back was a half-time substitute for the English League One club in their 1-1 draw with Bristol City in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening.

The 34-year-old is trying to win a deal after leaving Hearts at the end of last season following six years with the Capital club, making over 200 appearances in all competitions.

He replaced former Hearts team-mate Liam Smith at the break. The fellow right-back joined the Robins earlier this summer following his departure from Dundee United. Another of Smith’s old Tynecastle team-mates Aidan Keena netted Cheltenham’s only goal in the encounter.

Michael Smith received a guard of honour after the final game of the season against Hibs. Picture: SNS

Reports credit Smith with impressing during his 45-minute bow and it’s now up to manager Wade Elliott as to whether the 19-cap international gets offered a permanent deal.

It’s a level of football Smith is familiar with having played in the division for three years with Peterborough United prior to his move to Edinburgh in 2017.

He started in the two Scottish Cup final defeats to Celtic, though was an unused substitute for the 2022 loss to Rangers after struggling with back issues in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

A popular figure with the club’s support due to his consistency, often being labelled ‘Mr 7/10’, Smith also filled in at left-back, centre-back and centre-midfield at various points during his stay in Gorgie.