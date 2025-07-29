Former Hearts fan-favourite Callum Paterson has left English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday after five years with the club to sign for League Two MK Dons.

The Scotland international has joined MK Dons after making 186 appearances for the Owls and scoring 31 goals before his contract expired at the end of the season.

There was hope that, despite the ongoing financial issues at the Championship club, Paterson could still re-sign with Wednesday after being spotted in pre-season training with his former squad. But the 30-year-old is now set for a move to MK Dons and he told the club’s website: “I met the manager a couple of weeks ago, he shared his plans with me, and he had some great ideas, and I wanted to be a part of it," he told the club website.

"He's got a clear plan and he's a really approachable guy, it makes the difference when you can speak to the manager and he tells you exactly what he wants."

The man who came through the youth ranks at Hearts played 137 times for The Jambos' first team between 2012 and 2017 before leaving for Cardiff City, where he achieved Premier League promotion.

Paterson’s new boss, Paul Warne, said: “He's a player who's always been a thorn in my side when I've managed teams against him. He's played in numerous positions and can slot in across the front line. He's good in the air, works really hard for the team, and he's a winner, which is what we want at this football club."

Paterson’s message for the Wednesday fans

Paterson posted a heartfelt goodbye message on Instagram after leaving the South Yorkshire club, where he was popular for his high work ethic and contribution to the League One play-off winning side in 2023.

He said: “Sadly, my time at Sheffield Wednesday has come to an end. I’ve loved every second of playing for this massive club and made so many memories that I’ll never forget, especially in the promotion season. 186 times I was privileged enough to wear the badge and it was always an honour to pull on that shirt whenever I got the opportunity.

“I would just like to thank all of the fans for making me feel at home in Sheffield for the last five seasons. Thank you to all of the backroom staff, the physios, the coaching staff and everyone else in between. You have all been amazing with me and I’ll forever appreciate it.

“I’ve made some amazing friends for life at the club and in the city itself. Sheffield will always hold a special part in my life with my daughter being born here. I wish everyone at SWFC all the best for the upcoming season and for the future beyond that. Excited to start a new chapter. WAWAW. Pato.”