Former Hearts favourite Kyle Lafferty returns to Scottish football

The Northern Irishman was a big hit in Ayrshire after penning a similar deal last term, though despite scoring 13 goals in 13 games he couldn't save the club from relegation.

He has now been coaxed back to the cinch Premiership by new Killie boss Derek McInnes as they look to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Lafferty left Rugby Park to sign with Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta in the summer but managed to only net one goal in 11 appearances before his contract was terminated at the beginning of January.

Kyle Lafferty after scoring against Celtic in a 1-0 win at Tynecastle. It would prove to be his last goal for the club. Picture: SNS

The 34-year-old played just one full season at Tynecastle but made quite the impression, netting 19 times and scoring in home victories over Celtic and Hibs.

He struck once more the following season, again in a win against Celtic, before sealing a six-figure return to boyhood heroes Rangers.

