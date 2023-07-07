Former Hearts favourite on verge of big-money move a year after leaving Tynecastle

The 22-year-old is expected to undergo a medical today with the transfer potentially being finalised before the weekend. The fee will be smaller initially but could rise as high as the £8m figure through further instalments and add-ons.

Coventry narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight of English football at the end of last season, losing to Luton Town in the play-off final, and are expected to fund the move for Simms through selling their star striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is set to join Sporting Lisbon for a fee in the region of £20m.

Simms spent the first half of last season at Sunderland before being recalled by Everton in the January transfer window. He would lead the line for the Toffees in the Merseyside derby and netted his first EPL goal with a late equaliser in a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Merseyside club narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship, finishing one place and two points above the drop zone.

Ellis Simms celebrates after scoring against Hibs in Hearts' Scottish Cup semi-final victory at Hampden. Picture: SNS