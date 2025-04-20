Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The club have recently been punished by the SPFL and dramatic scenes broke out at their most recent clash.

Hearts and Hibs stars of the past are staring down relegation after a chaotic day amid Hamilton Accies vs Queen’s Park.

The action on the park itself was a quiet 0-0 draw but the day was anything but. Police Scotland have been left ‘probing a bottle attack on two Hamilton Accies officials’ according to the Scottish Sun as their relegation from the Championship was sealed, for now. The SPFL had deducted the South Lanarkshire club 15 points midweek after they had been charged with four offences, and an independent disciplinary tribunal found Accies guilty.

They are managed by John Rankin, formerly of Hibs as a player who left a coaching role at Hearts to join the club. Also at Hamilton is ex-Hibs pair Oli Shaw and Steven Bradley, plus former Jambos Scott Robinson, Dylan McGowan, Euan Henderson and Connor Smith.

Chaotic Championship scenes

According to the report, “protests turned to violence at the break as fans gained access to the director's room.” A source is quoted as saying: "A fire door was opened from inside to allow some fans to get to an area they shouldn't be in. Bottles were thrown and one director and a steward - there for security - were cut around their noses. Police are now involved and are scouring CCTV images to see who got in and how they got in."

The Sunday Post stated “furious Accies fans tried to storm the boardroom.” Their relegation is pending an appeal against their points deduction, statements earlier in the week stating: “We are astonished and disappointed at the Tribunal decision we have received. We kindly ask for the continued backing of the players and management team as we enter the final three crucial games of the season. Your support plays a vital role in driving the team forward, and it will be more important than ever as we push for a strong finish.”

Response to chaos

Manager Rankin said after the game: “Your table says that, my table doesn’t. I’m working off the table that tells me how many wins we’ve got and how many points we’ve got, that’s what I’m working off right now. Until somebody tells me we’re down, we’re not down. My players, our players, the staff in this building, we still believe that we’re still in the league and sitting seventh.

“We have to think that way, we have to be positive and continue to drum that message into them and make sure that we know that we need to give our all in the next two games, and that’s what we will do. We’ll have a big say in who wins the league now, because we’ve got Livingston here and Falkirk away, which are two really tough games.

“But we have a fight on our hands and we need to maintain that and the positivity. Your table says we’re relegated, my table says we’re sitting seventh position. We’re going to appeal the decision, when we do appeal it, what are the repercussions going to be – is it all the points are going to be lifted, or none of them, I don’t know. or me as a manager, standing on the touchline, there’s a hell of a lot going through my mind with 15 minutes to go in the game.

“If that’s the case with me, what’s going through my players’ minds? I feel sympathy for them, and what I will say is that Thursday and Friday has been draining for them, energy-wise, sleep-wise, families, wives, kids, parents, on the phone to players, myself and the coaching staff.