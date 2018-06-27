Former Hearts left-back Lennard Sowah returns to Scottish football

Have your say

Former Hearts left-back Lennard Sowah is back in Scottish football after re-signing for his old club Hamilton Accies.

The German-born defender made seven appearances for Accies before joining Hearts in January 2017.

After a couple of early promising performances his form soon wavered as Hearts struggled under former boss Ian Cathro.

He made 15 appearances before leaving in the summer to sign with Polish outfit Cracovia.

Hamilton also confirmed the return of full-back Ziggy Gordon on a one-year deal.