Former Hearts man Andy Irving sold to West Ham United for big money as bizarre transfer is confirmed by Austrian FA

Austria Klagenfurt have transferred the player to the EPL club
Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:32 BST

Former Hearts midfielder Andy Irving is at the centre of a bizarre transfer from his Austrian club, Klagenfurt, to West Ham United. A deal worth seven figures is on offer for the 22-year-old and the Austrian Football Association have confirmed the agreement is in place.

However, Irving is set to be loaned back to Klagenfurt to continue playing there. He scored three goals and claimed two assists in the opening five games of the Austrian Bundesliga and is now a key player for Klagenfurt.

West Ham are interested in a potential feeder-club arrangement with the Austrians and Irving’s deal is the first indication of the tie-up.

More to follow….

Related topics:Andy IrvingWest Ham United