Former Hearts man Andy Irving sold to West Ham United for big money as bizarre transfer is confirmed by Austrian FA

Former Hearts midfielder Andy Irving is at the centre of a bizarre transfer from his Austrian club, Klagenfurt, to West Ham United. A deal worth seven figures is on offer for the 22-year-old and the Austrian Football Association have confirmed the agreement is in place.

However, Irving is set to be loaned back to Klagenfurt to continue playing there. He scored three goals and claimed two assists in the opening five games of the Austrian Bundesliga and is now a key player for Klagenfurt.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham are interested in a potential feeder-club arrangement with the Austrians and Irving’s deal is the first indication of the tie-up.