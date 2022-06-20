Former Hearts midfielder Andy Irving explains move to new club in European top flight

He left German third division side Türkgücü Münich after they went bankrupt but has now finalised his future with an attractive move to the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old trained with Karlsruher and Paderborn in Germany’s second tier before deciding to commit to Klagenfurt. He is now preparing for a new life in southern Austria just a year after leaving Hearts on freedom of contract.

“Even as a guest player, I immediately felt at home in the team,” Irving told Austria Klagenfurt’s official website. “The lads were very open and accepted me into the group. That was definitely one of the reasons why I chose Austria.

“I've followed the last games of the season and I'm already looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga. It's a big challenge and for me it's the next step in my career.”

Irving had to stop playing in March this year when Türkgücü Münich filed for bankruptcy and the player has taken time to decide his next move.

Klagenfurt sporting director Matthias Imhof expects Irving to become a regular starter in the side and said he has the ability to dictate the tempo of a game.

"We are totally happy that we were able to realize this transfer despite well-known competition and win Andy for our club,” said Imhof.

“We are fully convinced of his qualities and are sure that he will play a central role in the team. This is a guy who can set the rhythm, play the last pass and become dangerous himself in the end.