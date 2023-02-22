He is currently on the books at League Two Gillingham and has played 10 times this season, but not since a 2-1 defeat at Sutton United in December. In a statement, he named Luton and Hearts as the two clubs he played for who are closest to his heart and said he would pursue a career in coaching.

Lee, who spent three seasons at Hearts after joining in the summer of 2018, was diagnosed over a year ago. Psoriatic arthritis affects some people who have the skin condition psoriasis, typically causing affected joints to become swollen, stiff and painful. Raynaud's condition affects blood circulation and symptoms include pain, numbness and mobility difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am now having to face the fact I can no longer continue my professional football career. I can no longer perform to the levels I know I am capable of, my body no longer allows it. This has been an extremely painful journey both mentally and physically. I have tried many medications over the last year, and many comebacks, but to no avail.

Olly Lee spent three years at Hearts but has been forced to retire at the age of 31. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS

“I am thankful for the moments I have been fortunate enough to experience, and can now finally look back on my career with pride at what I did manage to achieve. I want to say a special thank you to my wife, Beth, for following me wherever football took us and never questioning it for a second, without your support I couldn’t have done any of it. To my kids, I wish you could have seen daddy play more but I won’t hesitate to get the clips out and I hope I will make you proud in the future. And to my family for guiding me and helping me in both the highs and the lows, I am forever grateful for you all.

“I am thankful for all the support from the fans at the clubs I was lucky enough to represent, particularly Luton and Hearts, two clubs that are now extremely close to my heart and I will always follow. A big thank you must go to Gillingham fans for always being great with me during my time at the club and particularly manager Neil Harris and all staff behind the scenes for being so supportive during such a difficult period for myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are still tough days ahead but I am very lucky to have found my passion in coaching, and helping people which I am excited to dive into now. Although playing at the level is no longer part of my journey, it is now the fuel that drives me to help the next generation of players on their journey."

Lee, whose dad Rob played for Newcastle United and England, came through the ranks at West Ham, before having loan spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Gillingham, Barnet and Birmingham, heading to St Andrew’s permanently in 2013. Another move to Plymouth followed, before Lee was signed by Luton in August 2015. He played 123 games for the Hatters, scoring 11 times before signing for Hearts in the summer of 2018.