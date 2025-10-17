The former Ipswich Town and Dundee man has been blown away by the success of Derek McInnes’ new additions

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ex-Jambo has had his say on Hearts’ strong start to the season, but also isn’t writing Kilmarnock off this weekend.

Hearts have their best start to the League campaign in four years, with the help of Tony Bloom’s investment and Jamestown Analytics. From summer signings such as Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis, to experienced Gorgie customers like Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin, Derek McInnes’ side appear to have a perfect balance of new and old in their team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hearts boss now faces a tough trip back to the place he spent three years as a manager, as Kilmarnock away is the Jambos’ latest obstacle. The home side were dealt a huge injury blow through the week when Stuart Kettlewell announced that striker, Djenero Daniels suffered a significant knee injury whilst on International duty with Suriname.

As first take on third in the SPFL Premiership, former Hearts midfielder, Scott Fraser has been full of praise for Hearts’ new additions, whilst also looking ahead to the Rugby Park clash. He spoke on BBC Sounds’ Scottish Football Podcast alongside Jane Lewis and former Hibs women’s defender, Joelle Murray.

Hearts summer recruitment ‘remarkable’

Fraser said: “They’re (Hearts) absolutely flying! They’re in a really good place at the minute. I think in terms of recruitment and whatnot it’s been quite remarkable. When you look at some of the players they have brought and where they’ve brought them in from, for them to all gel as quickly as they have done and take on what Derek and is coaching staff are wanting is a big, big plus.

“Not just that, they’ve taken a lot of the burden off of Shanks (Lawrence Shankland) as he’s not just the main goalscorer anymore. If you look at the likes of Claudio Braga, also big Craig Halkett and Stuart Findlay at the back have chipped in with a few really important goals. So as I say, they’re flying at the minute and long may that continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre backs have been responsible for two last minute winners already this season, with Findlay scoring late in the 3-2 win over Dundee United at Tannadice, while Halkett sent Tynecastle wild with his left-footed winner against Hibs in the Edinburgh Derby.

‘Experienced’ Killie will rally after injury blow

Fraser also went on to speak about Hearts’ weekend opponents and their chances of a win. The 30-year old believes that the Ayrshire side will come together after the horrific Daniels injury. He said: “I seen the news the other day about the big lad, so that’s really, really unfortunate for the club and also for him as a player, to know this early on you’re going to miss the rest of the season must be tough for him.

“But they’ve got a good group of experienced players at Kilmarnock that I’m sure will all be getting round him and they’ve still got players there that are capable of stepping up, I think what Stuart Kettlewell’s done is he’s put a really good squad together which he’s obviously shown in the results that they’re getting so far, so I’m sure he’ll come up with a plan to make sure that doesn’t affect them.”

Kilmarnock currently sit third in the table, with their only defeat coming against Celtic due to a controversial last minute Kelechi Iheanacho penalty. The plastic pitch of Rugby Park has historically been a difficult fixture for any team in Scotland, in what could be Hearts’ toughest challenge yet.