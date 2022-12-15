Scott Robinson hasn't played for Kilmarnock since January 2022 but is nearly ready to return and is eyeing next month's League Cup semi-final. Picture: Sammy Turner / SNS

The 30-year-old, who signed for Killie in the summer of 2021 after a successful stint at Livingston, hasn’t played since January after suffering a serious foot injury which flared up again in pre-season, but is close to returning to action again. After the World Cup break, Kilmarnock’s return against Hearts at Tynecastle will come to soon for Robinson, but he is aiming to be ready to face Celtic in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden next month.

“That is the aim,” he told Ayrshire Live. “That is something to look forward to. I have been to Hampden a few times with Livingston but there were no fans there. I was also lucky enough to win the Scottish Cup with Hearts so it would be nice to get back there.”

Robinson is a former Boroughmuir High School pupil who came through the ranks at Hutchison Vale and then Hearts, making more than 100 appearances for the his home city club from 2008 to 2015. He became the youngest player to have ever played competitive football for Hearts when making his debut at 16 years, 1 month and 14 days old against Inverness in April 2008. He also came on as a sub in the 2012 Scottish Cup final triumph over Hibs and had spells at Kilmarnock, Dunfermline and East Fife before four successful years at Livingston.

He has played less than an hour for boss Killie Derek McInnes since he was appointed. Nevertheless, Robinson is grateful to the club for the support he has been given during months of rehabilitation. “The club have been brilliant,” he added. “They have given me the best treatment, the best consultants and I am highly thankful to them for that.