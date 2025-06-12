Former Hearts prospect makes SPFL move ahead of new season amid crisis at former club Hamilton Accies.

Former Hearts prospect Euan Henderson has signed for Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians, keeping him in the SPFL’s second tier after departing crisis-stricken Hamilton Accies.

The 24-year-old Trinity native spend enjoyed a nine-year spell at Tynecastle, having left the club two summers ago to make the move to John Rankin’s Accies to get regular first-team football. Ex-Jambos manager Robbie Neilson handed him minutes in the Europa Conference League group stage against the likes of Fiorentina and Basaksehir during his final season in Edinburgh but in the main he was restricted to late bench appearances.

Henderson enjoyed loan spells with Montrose, Alloa Athletic, and Queen’s Park while at Hearts and was hailed the club when he left for helping realise his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Since leaving to join then-Scottish League One Accies, Henderson has made 80 appearances, managing 13 goals during that time. He leaves Hamilton with the relegated club in crisis following a 15-point deduction by the SPFL last season for various offences, dropping them into League One again. Over the summer, the club have also struggled to confirm a home having left Hamilton’s New Douglas Park and they are now yet confirmed for playing out of Broadwood in Cumbernauld.

On joining North Lanarkshire-based Airdrie, Henderson said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Airdrieonians, it’s a great opportunity and I’m happy to get it over the line. I can’t wait to get started – I’m looking forward to settling in and meeting everyone, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team climb as high up the table as possible.”

“We’ve seen over the years that Euan is a good player who’s dynamic, quick and offers versatility in the forward areas,” boss McCabe added. “He’s direct and positive, and in our environment that will hopefully bring the best out in him as well as adding to our attacking options.”

Airdrie finished ninth last season in the Scottish Championship but managed to avoid the drop via the play-offs after two-legged successes over Stenhousemuir and Cove Rangers.