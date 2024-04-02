Former Hearts player moving up as his Edinburgh business expands

Former Hearts midfielder Sean McKirdy is expanding his Edinburgh-based personal fitness company as he prepares to move to new premises. McKirdy's Elevate 98 gym is moving from its current location at Marionville Road to a new purpose-built facility with 4,500 square feet of space.

The new address at Edina Place will provide a long-term base for the operation, which focuses on community and socialising in tandem with exercise. McKirdy came through the Hearts youth academy and played at first-team level in 2014 and 2015. Then came spells at Hamilton Academical, Berwick Rangers and Kelty Hearts before he retired early to focus on his business.

He established Elevate 98 in 2020 and has since overseen rapid growth to the point where a move to larger surroundings is now necessary. "It is so exciting to be able to finally have a facility we think matches the product we offer," said the former midfielder, now 25.

"We have helped people not just achieve amazing physical and mental results, but also helped change the way they view health and fitness - from being a chore to being something they actually enjoy.