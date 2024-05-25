The latest news surrounding Hearts and Hibs

Hearts and Hibs will already be preparing for next season as players head off for holidays.

Steven Naismith’s Jambos enjoyed a hugely impressive campaign that will see them play European football next season, while Hibs are searching for a new manager following a disappointing campaign that had head coach Nick Montgomery sacked.

The Hibees will want to land a new leader as soon as possible so that they can push on with their planning ahead of next season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both clubs.

Nicholson offered new deal

Motherwell have announced they have offered a new contract to former Hearts star Sam Nicholson. The winger has impressed since penning a short-term deal in January, but it looks as though he could be sticking around for next season, pending negotiations.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell said when the club initially signed Nicholson: “It’s another good signing for the club. Sam has a lot to offer the team. He has good experience here in Scotland but also on his travels. He will add creativity and quality to the team.”

Nicholson said back in January: “I’m delighted to be here. This is a good team and a good club, and I’m looking forward to contributing.”

The 29-year-old came through at Hearts and made more than 100 league appearances. He later spent time in MLS either side of a spell with Bristol Rovers.

Hibs manager search verdict

Tam McManus has been discussing Hibs’ search for a new manager amid links with David Gray. Discussing Derek McInnes' new deal at Kilmarnock, he told PLZ Soccer: "I think the Hibs supporters will be disappointed because I think the large majority would have wanted Derek in at Easter Road.

“I think David is the favourite now. Derek signing a new contract has ruled him out, Stephen Robinson I believe has ruled himself out, Neil (Lennon) has gone to Romania.

"I don't think Hibs are going to go down the route of England again. They went down that route with a young coach with Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson played and coached in England, Nick Montgomery didn't know Scottish football.

"I think they're going to look in-house and David Gray has been in the hotseat three or four times now, knows the club. I think he'll get a bit of leeway with the supporters because he's a club legend. I think he's ready for it. He's not experienced in terms of games coached but he's experienced in terms of knowing Hibs, the staff and behind the scenes. So I think David is big favourite to get the job.

"I think it's perfect for a young coach to look up and see Malky there as a sounding board. Whenever things are going right or wrong. Maybe someone like Darren McGregor could go in and help him as well, they are close. So I think everything is aligned for David to take the job long-term now. "

Ex-goalkeeper Alan Rough took the opposing view that supporters and new investor Bill Foley will demand a bigger name. He responded: "I'm not so sure about that one.