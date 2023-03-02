Former Hearts star finally returns to training after seven months out injured
Former Hearts star John Souttar has returned to training after seven months out of action.
The centre-back swapped Tynecastle for Rangers last summer, travelling along the M8 to sign with the Glasgow giants after agreeing a pre-contract the previous January.
However, his switch has been a bit of a nightmare so far with the Scottish international having not been seen since going off on his debut against Livingston in the first game of the cinch Premiership campaign.
The 26-year-old has been pictured in training at Auchenhowie with Ibrox boss Michael Beale he’ll soon again be available for selection.
Souttar signed a four-year deal to join Rangers despite interest from clubs in the English Championship, most notably Blackburn Rovers.
The defender spent six-and-a-half seasons in Gorgie after joining from Dundee United in the 2016 January window but made just 161 appearances due to a series of injury issues, including tearing his Achilles tendon on three occasions.