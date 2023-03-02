News you can trust since 1873
Former Hearts star finally returns to training after seven months out injured

Former Hearts star John Souttar has returned to training after seven months out of action.

By Craig Fowler
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:46pm

The centre-back swapped Tynecastle for Rangers last summer, travelling along the M8 to sign with the Glasgow giants after agreeing a pre-contract the previous January.

However, his switch has been a bit of a nightmare so far with the Scottish international having not been seen since going off on his debut against Livingston in the first game of the cinch Premiership campaign.

The 26-year-old has been pictured in training at Auchenhowie with Ibrox boss Michael Beale he’ll soon again be available for selection.

Ex-Hearts defender John Souttar battles with Livingston forward Joel Nouble on his league debut for Rangers. Picture: SNS
Souttar signed a four-year deal to join Rangers despite interest from clubs in the English Championship, most notably Blackburn Rovers.

The defender spent six-and-a-half seasons in Gorgie after joining from Dundee United in the 2016 January window but made just 161 appearances due to a series of injury issues, including tearing his Achilles tendon on three occasions.

