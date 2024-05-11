Stephen Humphrys celebrating a goal he scored during time at Hearts

The star spent last season at Hearts before returning to Wigan this campaign.

Stephen Humphrys has confirmed he has left Wigan Athletic as the former Hearts star seeks a new club.

The forward scored 11 times with four assists in League One down south this season, after spending last campaign at Tynecastle on loan from the Latics. He was well-liked by the Jambos support during his time in Gorgie which included 5 goals and 2 assists from 25 matches, including a strike from his own half against Dundee United.

His next campaign won’t be in blue and white, however. Amid cuts at Wigan and talks with Shaun Maloney - the former Hibs boss now manager at the third tier side - Humphrys has now decided now is the time to move on with his contract expiring. He said on social media: “It’s with a heavy heart that my time at Wigan has come to an end.

“After speaking with the manager, and learning of the new structure and cut backs the club will be taking under the new ownership, unfortunately the club and I couldn’t come to an agreement on my contract for me to stay.

“I would have loved to be a part of this great club for longer but this is a short career and you have to decide what’s best for yourself and your family in the long term.