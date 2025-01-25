Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hearts star has been overseas but now makes a transfer back into Scottish football - alongside a former Hibs player.

A former Hearts star has made his return to Scottish football with a January transfer - joining a ex-Hibs star at his latest club.

There are ex-Jambos and Easter Road men dotted around all four divisions in the SPFL and another has been added to the list. Billy King came through the ranks at Tynecastle and went on to make 94 appearances in maroon with 14 goals and 25 assists.

He played an integral role in the club’s return to the Premiership by scoring eight times and providing 14 assists in the league during their surge towards Championship title glory in the 2014/15 campaign. King was loaned to Rangers and Inverness before a permanent exit in 2017 to Dundee United.

Greenock Morton, Gillingham and St Patrick’s Athletic is where he has been since and most recently, the 30-year-old from Edinburgh has been overseas in America with Northern Colorado Hailstorm. His time in the USA has ended and now King is back in the Scottish game with Arbroath.

The Gayfield side are top of League One at the minute and have added the former Hearts star as they bid to get back into the Championship. They have also signed some engine room steel in the former of ex-Hibs midfielder Sam Stanton, who came through the ranks in Leith before going on to make 68 appearances.

He joins on loan from Championship side Raith Rovers and it’s the second time Stanton and King have been teammates, having featured together at Dundee United. Speaking on the arrivals, co-managers Colin Hamilton and David Gold said: “To attract a player of Sam’s quality to Arbroath FC shows the Club’s continual drive and ambitions to achieve success.

“We know this announcement will excite everyone connected with Arbroath FC and is the culmination of many discussions and hard work to make it happen. Along with the rest of the coaching staff, we are very much looking forward to being able to work with Sam to integrate his ability and experience to our squad.

“We are delighted to have secured Billy’s signature, allowing us to bring in another squad member with experience and drive. We are looking forward to having Billy on board for the remainder of the season”.