He featured in a Scottish Cup final for the club and is now on the move.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts star has completed a loan switch to League One for the rest of the season.

The winter transfer window is shut but clubs in the Championship, third tier and League Two can still make some domestic loan moves should they choose. Montrose have done exactly that with the recruit of Craig Wighton from Dunfermline Athletic until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Petrie’s side are just two points above the relegation drop zone in League One, but seven off the promotion play-offs, and have brought in the former Jambo for additional firepower. Wighton featured in the 2020 Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic and played 37 times for the club overall with seven goals and three assists.

In 119 matches for the Pars, the striker has scored 35 times, and now is looking to get on the goal trail again with a strike alluding him so far this term. He links up with Callum Sandilands, who is on loan from Hearts at the Angus club.

Manager Petrie said: “We are obviously delighted to welcome Craig to Links Park. His track record and character speaks for itself, and his ability combined with the experience gained at the top end of the Scottish game will be a real asset for us.

“We have a tough run-in ahead, and making top 4 will be a real challenge, but we have undoubtedly strengthened our squad with all the players brought in during the January window, so I am sure more positive times lie ahead. I would like to personally thank Michael, David, and everyone at Dunfermline for making this loan happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wighton added, “I am delighted to get this sorted and to be here for the next few months. I had a brilliant conversation with the manager and Ross and I am looking forward to working with them both and can’t wait to get started.

“I know a few of the boys already and it’s a really good group of players so there is no reason why we can’t kick on and push for the top 4 between now and the end of the season!”