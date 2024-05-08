Former Hearts striker quits full-time football to make a new move

Former Hearts forward Gavin Reilly has quit full-time football to begin an apprenticeship. The 30-year-old left League One club Queen of the South after their final game of the season on Saturday against Montrose. He will now embark upon a new career but will continue playing in the same division.

Reilly has joined Arbroath on a part-time contract after their relegation from the Championship. He previously worked with the Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre at Palmerston Park during season 2013/14 and the pair are now reunited for 2024/25.

Reilly joined Hearts from Queens in 2015 and spent two seasons at Tynecastle Park, scoring four goals in 32 competitive appearances. He is now finished after a second spell in Dumfries. “I would like to thank everyone involved with Queen of the South during my two spells with the club. I've met some great people and played with some top players during those seven years and have many fond memories to tkae away with me,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the second spell has a tinge of disappointment as we ultimately failed as a team twice to get promoted which was the aim when I returned but that's football sometimes. With a new era on the horizon for the club hopefully Queens can move forward now and push for promotion back to the Championship where they belong.”

In a statement issued earlier this week, Queen of the South thanked Reilly for his contribution. “We can confirm that Gavin Reilly will be leaving Queen of the South at the end of the season and is expected to link up with former manager Jim McIntyre at Arbroath for next season,” said the club

“At this stage of his career, and with a young family, Gavin has taken the opportunity to begin an apprenticeship outside football and go part-time. Although disappointed to be losing his services, we fully appreciate his position and would like to thank both Arbroath FC and Gavin himself for their professionalism in dealing with this.

