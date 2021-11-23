Former Hearts striker set to depart English Championship side

Chris Wilder replaced Neil Warnock as Middlesrough manager earlier this month and is reportedly looking to sign a new striker in January

First on the chopping block could be former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu, according to a report.

The 26-year old spent two years at Tynecastle after then Hearts boss Craig Levein signed him from Cambridge United in 2018.

He fell out of favour under Daniel Stendel and left the club having made 55 appearances with 14 goals in all competitions.

Ipkeazu returned to England to sign for newly promoted Championship side Wycombe Wanderers but was unable to help them avoid relegation during the 2020/21 season.