There was a dramatic debut for ex Hearts midfielder Malachi Boateng after his move during the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of players left Hearts during the January transfer window - but nobody had a more dramatic debut than midfielder Malachi Boateng.

The 22-year-old made 20 appearances for Hearts during the first half of the season - but was snapped up by English Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the winter trading period. After a free midweek, Boateng finally made his debut on Sunday afternoon as the Pilgrims faced Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Hearts man had to settle for a place amongst the substitutes - but made his Argyle bow when he replaced Adam Randell with just under 20 minutes remaining at Home Park. Boateng’s new side were already a goal to the good and on their way to a major giant-killing by the time their latest signing had been introduced as a penalty from former Rangers and St Mirren striker Ryan Hardie put them in front in the early stages of the second-half.

With a lengthy period of injury-time added on, Boateng was given an opportunity to help his new side to a famous win as they upset the odds and became the first side to beat Liverpool in a cup competition this season. The former Hearts midfielder will hope to make his league debut for Argyle when they host Millwall on Wednesday night, 48 hours after they discover who they will face in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

What have Plymouth Argyle said about beating Liverpool?

Argyle head coach Miron Muslic told BBC Sport: "Normally I'm very good in my words and very eloquent, but I'm a little bit speechless to be fair. I'm very emotional because I realised the task today, I realised the opponent, I realised it's the FA Cup, it's the biggest cup in the world, it's the most famous cup in the world and we played Liverpool. It was omnipresent and very big in the city, in the club and in our locker room and we just wanted to represent Argyle as best as possible. The gameplan was to be structured, to be organised, to be brave, to fill it with intensity and just to show ourselves and use this huge stage. It's an opportunity for the players to shine and I think the lads did it outstanding."

What have Plymouth Argyle said about signing Malachi Boateng?

Muslic told the club website: “Malachi provides further strength in depth to the squad but also fits the profile of player we are trying to sign perfectly. He is tall, athletic and physical and complements the style of play I am trying to implement here at Argyle. I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s Head of Recruitment Jimmy Dickinson added: “Malachi is a ball winning defensive midfielder who will bolster Miron’s options. He adds athleticism and is also young and has loads of potential to develop and grow, and we believe he can do that under Miron’s leadership here at Argyle.”

Your next Hearts read: Neil Critchley reveals when Hearts will start looking at summer recruitment as winter window review booked