Former referee and ex-Hibs star react to Hearts manager's comments over Celtic Park decision

The head coach wasn’t pleased Celtic full-back Alexandro Bernabei got away with a challenge on Nathaniel Atkinson during the 3-1 loss to the Scottish champions in Glasgow.

He would go on to say in his post-match comments that in order to get a red card given against the hosts at Parkhead then there would need to be a “decapitation”

Conroy, a former Grade One referee with the SFA, believes this is a designed tactic to try and influence the officials when the teams meet again at Tynecastle this Saturday in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup.

Robbie Neilson was frustrated Celtic weren't shown a red card during their match with Hearts in Glasgow. Picture: SNS

He told Grosvenor Sport: “I find Robbie’s comments rich. He was hardly a shrinking violet when he played. It was the old adage, if it moves, kick it and if it doesn’t move, kick it anyway because it will move later.

“Maybe he’s trying to noise things up ahead of the Cup game between Hearts and Celtic this weekend and maybe put a seed of doubt in the ref’s mind. Many managers have tried this sort of tactic.

“I can understand why some people thought it might be a red card – but it certainly wasn’t akin to a decapitation. I think a yellow would have been the right call because I don’t think there was excessive force and I don’t think Bernabei was endangering Atkinson.

“It wasn’t an innocent challenge, but he was hardly trying to maim him either."

Meanwhile, ex-Hibs midfielder Scott Allan has waded into the debate over the tackle and treatment of away teams at Celtic Park.

The Arbroath player, who spent time at Celtic earlier in this career, reckons there’s a “small point” to what Neilson said even if he doesn’t agree with him on this occasion.

He told Sky Sports: “I think it's a reaction to try and stretch and maybe stop Hearts on the counter attack. I don't think he's meant to catch [Atkinson] on the ankle. Not for me, I don't think."

On Neilson’s comments, he added: "I think maybe a small point there but I think he'll just be frustrated with the result.”

