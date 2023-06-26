Former Scotland manager Craig Brown dies aged 82 - family release a statement

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has passed away at the age of 82 after a short illness. The news will send the Scottish football community into mourning as it loses one of its most popular and charismatic figures.

Brown’s family released a short statement confirming the news. It read: “Craig died peacefully today after a short illness in University Hospital, Ayr, surrounded by close family members.

“The family wish to express their deep appreciation of the outstanding care and attention provided by hospital staff and the countless messages of support and sympathy from friends and colleagues.

“At this particularly sad time the family now requests that their privacy is respected during the grieving process.”

Brown coached Scotland for eight years between 1993 and 2001 and remains one of the most successful managers ever to work with the national team. He coached at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico under Alex Ferguson and then became assistant to Andy Roxburgh. He helped Scotland reach the 1990 World Cup in Italy whilst also coaching the under-21 side.

Roxburgh and Brown then guided Scotland to their first ever European Championship finals in Sweden in 1992 – at a time when the Euros only had eight countries qualifying for the finals. Brown took over as national team manager in 1993 and guided the country to the 1996 European Championship in England and the 1998 World Cup in France.

He enjoyed a playing career with Rangers, Dundee and Falkirk and also managed Clyde, Preston North End, Motherwell and Aberdeen.