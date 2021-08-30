Foundation of Hearts a 'true inspiration' for Newcastle United Supporters Trust

The Foundation of Hearts have earned the praise of Newcastle United Supporters Trust. Picture: sNS

Monday is a momentous day for the fan group as it becomes the majority shareholders of the football club.

It will see the Foundation of Hearts become the biggest fan-owned club in Britain.

The organisation, through their tireless work since the club entered administration to the point where there are 8,000 fans who pledge money each month, is seen as a role model.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advice and support is provided to other groups looking to follow in the footsteps of the Foundation of Hearts.

That includes the Newcastle United Supporters Trust, which is raising money to buy a stake in the Premier League club and “act responsibly as a guardian of the future of Newcastle United”.

The group tweeted it's congratulations and support to the Foundation on ‘Heart and Soul Day’.

“Congratulations to the Foundation of Hearts on today becoming the majority shareholders of Heart of Midlothian FC and become the biggest fan owned football club in the UK,” it posted.

“Through your vision, hard work and dedication you have saved your football club for generations to come and created history. You should be incredibly proud of what you have achieved.

“You told us to imagine what a fan base the size of Newcastle United’s could do - and your advice and imagination was key to the development of the 1892 Pledge Scheme. We're at the start of our journey and seeing you gain control of your football club today is a true inspiration.

“Happy Heart and Soul Day!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.