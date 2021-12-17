Foundation of Hearts hail 'amazing' turnout as three directors elected

Foundation of Hearts chairman Stuart Wallace. Picture: SNS

Louise Strutt was re-elected, while candidates Andrew Brown and Gerry Mallon were also successful. Brian Muir and Graham Robertson missed out.

The Foundation reported 46 per cent of their 8,700 members took part in the decision over who will represent supporters as the organisation moves into an era as owners of the Tynecastle club.

Garry Halliday, who was part of the original board in 2010, was appointed as the new director of member affairs after deciding to step down. This is an honorary position and will involve the contracts manager reporting to the board.

Mallon is the Tesco Bank chief executive and a former Irish Football Association chairman. He became a Hearts season-ticket holder after moving to Edinburgh in 2018.

Brown is general manager of IBM’s technology business in the UK and Ireland. He holds experience in the not-for-profit sector and is a qualified youth coach with the English FA.

This is the second time Muir has been unsuccessful after the former policeman stood for election previously, while Robertson, the second most-capped Scottish bowler of all-time, failed in his attempt also.

The three winning candidates will join chairman Stuart Wallace and other existing directors Donald Cumming, Alastair Bruce and Paul Cheshire on the board.

The board increased from six to seven members. The increase occurred after club chairwoman and former owner Ann Budge transferred her 75.1 per cent shareholding to the Foundation in August.

