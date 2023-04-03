Foundation of Hearts hit out at Tynecastle vandalism on Robbie Neilson

An expletive-led message aimed at Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was sprayed across the Foundation Plaza and FoH have spoken out to condemn the vandalism. The plaza was built in front of the stadium’s main stand in honour of fans who helped save the club almost ten years ago, but some have used it to convey a message against Neilson.

A chunk of supporters want the manager removed after a run of five defeats in the last six matches in all competitions. Saturday’s 2-1 loss against ten-man Kilmarnock at Rugby Park was the latest reverse, after which the 2,500 travelling supporters vented their fury at both management and players.

Hearts are still sitting third in the cinch Premiership table with eight games left and are unlikely to change coach whilst they remain in that position. Their pre-season target was to finish third and qualify for European competition for a second successive year. However, the seven-point advantage they held over fourth place has been gradually reduced in recent weeks. The defeat at Kilmarnock saw it whittled down to just one point.

Foundation bosses are angry that those who seek Neilson’s removal have chosen the fans’ plaza as the place to display their anger. In a post on social media earlier this morning, the Foundation said: “An utterly shameful, pathetic act of vandalism at Tynecastle yesterday. If this was really the act of a Hearts 'supporter', it's a gross insult to the badge and, perpetrated on the plaza named for the fans who did so much to save the club, it's a shocking insult to all of them.”