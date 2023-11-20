Foundation of Hearts own Heart of Midlothian FC on behalf of supporters. Pic: SNS

Foundation of Hearts have reached another major cash milestone after their running total of pledges broke the £16m barrier. The fan group owns Heart of Midlothian FC on behalf of supporters and continue to provide significant amounts of funding.

Their latest donation took their ongoing contribution to £16,044,425 since they began taking monthly direct debits from Hearts fans 10 years ago. FoH handed over £1,627,000 of supporters' pledges throughout the 2022/23 season - an increase from £1,525,000 the previous year.

They are currently operating with more than 8,000 members who are providing Hearts with vital financial support. In a social media post, the Foundation thanked those who continue to provide the additional funding for the club. It read: "Another amazing milestone reached by the co-owners of Heart of Midlothian. Total respect!"

FoH chairman Gerry Mallon and director Donald Cumming both sit on the Hearts board as representatives of the fan-led organisation. The Foundation officially became owners of the Edinburgh club on 30 August, 2021, when Ann Budge handed over 75.1 per cent of shares.