Edinburgh-based fan group ready for new faces at Tynecastle

Foundation of Hearts have announced six candidates for the group’s board as they prepare for 2025 elections. The fan organisation, which owns Heart of Midlothian FC on behalf of more than 8,000 members, are preparing for their AGM on 4 December. They will announce the two directors joining them during that meeting.

Graham Robertson is standing for re-election and is joined by Dianne Scougall, Dougie Shirlaw and Euan Tripp. Those three have stood for election previously, with Daniel Brunton and Raymond Wales are also on the list for this year. There are two places available on the FoH board as opposed to three before.

Finance director Paul Cheshire, who had planned to step down, has now decided to continue. A statement from FoH read: “We are delighted to announce that there has been an excellent response to the call for nominations for the Foundation of Hearts board. In total, six candidates have been put forward for the two places which are available.

“The candidates’ election addresses are below - click on the names to read them - and details of the voting process will be issued to Foundation members shortly. The results of the election will be announced at the AGM on 4 December.

“I am delighted to say that our finance director, Paul Cheshire, now feels able to continue into the third year of his appointed term, so will remain as a member of the board, and there will be no need for the appointment of a new specialist financial member at this time.”

Here are the election addresses for all six candidates:

FoH gained control of Hearts in 2021 and provides monthly funding to the club through cash pledges from supporters. This amounts to more than £1.5m in extra income for the Edinburgh club, and ensure fans have an element of control when major issues are being decided.

The Foundation chairman, Gerry Mallon, sits on the Heart of Midlothian board alongside fellow FoH representatives Claire Hammond and Kevin Windram. The two candidates chosen from the six above will join the Foundation board only, and work in tandem with other FoH directors to liaise between the club and the general support base.

Since they first began drawing direct debits from bank accounts back in 2013, Foundation of Hearts have contributed more than £19m to Hearts. That figure will continue to rise with each batch of donations coming on a monthly basis. The structure makes Hearts the biggest fan-owned club in British football, a status all concerned are extremely proud of.

