Four Hearts players out of Fiorentina tie as Italians prepare for half-empty stadium

Centre-back Craig Halkett did not travel, whilst full-back Michael Smith and wingers Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven are also missing through injury. “We are missing Michael Smith, Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven. Craig Halkett did not travel,” said Neilson.

Hearts are looking to exploit the pressure on Vincenzo Italian’s side, who were jeered from the field following Monday’s 4-0 Serie A defeat at home to Lazio. That followed last Thursday’s comfortable 3-0 win at Tynecastle.

“I watched the game on Monday and it was a disappointing scoreline for them,” stated Neilson. “They actually played very well and got hit on counter-attack four times. I'd expect them to bounce back. It's no difference for us whether they won or lost.

“We would like not to concede after four minutes like last week. We want to stay in the game and create some chances – get a foothold in the game and put a bit of pressure on Fiorentina.

“It's the same at any big club. You lose a couple of games and there is going to be pressure from fans. We have had it at our place. It's part of football.”

Any result other than defeat for Heats would be a significant boost to their hopes of progressing from Group A. However, the 43,000-capacity Stadio Artemio Franchi is likely only to be half full. “Obviously it would be huge,” said Neilson.

“To come to a place like this and get something would be outstanding for us. I know the fans are coming in numbers and it would be a great night for them. We know it will be tough but we are confident we can take something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson knows a result in Florence would be huge.

“Generally we sell out at Tynecastle and we are used to that atmosphere. Tomorrow will be a different atmosphere, a different type of stadium, a lot bigger and a lot more open. We will have 4,000 Hearts fans coming so I'm sure they will make a lot of noise. We are really excited about playing in the stadium.”

The Hearts manager added that the demands of midweek European football allied to weekend Premiership fixtures should be welcomed. “We want to get to that stage and be a big club participating regularly in Europe. It's a learning curve for everyone – players, staff, fans – but we want to continue doing it. It's an honour to represent Scotland in Europe.

“It's extra workload and extra pressure but iwe enjoy it. Fiorentina and Basaksehir are top teams. Zurich are Swiss champions. You want to be playing at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is convinced Fiorentina’s defence can be breached. “They took a heavy defeat on Monday so they can lose goals. If you attack them in the right ways you can get at them,” he said.