Management are keen to see how their academy graduates develop

Four young Hearts players are expected to push for more first-team game time this season after breaking into the squad. Midfielders Aidan Denholm and Macaulay Tait, plus striker James Wilson, all became regular fixtures within the senior group at Riccarton last term, whilst midfielder Finlay Pollock is fit again after injury problems.

Denholm and Pollock are both 20 years old, with Tait 18 and Wilson 17. Hearts are reluctant to send any of them on loan for the 2024/25 campaign as they would benefit more from exposure at Tynecastle Park. How much game time they get remains to be seen but head coach Steven Naismith was impressed by their progress during the recent training camp in Tenerife.

Pollock is back in shape after ankle issues and patellar tendonitis which have sidelined him for most of the last two years. He is considered a player with real potential, although Naismith believes some coaching will be in order over the coming weeks.

“Finlay is in great condition. The biggest thing he needs is a break so that he doesn't pick up an injury or a certain tackle,” said Naismith. “Finlay plays a certain way which is high-risk for impact and tackles. That's probably something we need to try to coach him out of. It's risk and reward.

“Even in training, he is so determined to win and do well. If he is running into a corner with a second to go in training, he is going all-out to get the ball. Really, you read the situation. You have put in the work. We need to coach Finlay on that. He is too honest and too hard-working. All he needs is a break and a good run. He was unlucky at the end of last season that he did his ankle in a situation which just happens. I think he's got massive potential.

“Macaulay and Aidan have come back. Them breaking in last year is one part, but then the expectation moves on a bit. You don't have the same leeway you had last season, that's definitely going to be there for them. They are in good condition.

"James has grown and filled out. The three games he played in at the end of last season showed he had learned from his first game against Spartans. His positioning is much better, his understanding of movement, when he is going to take knocks and stuff. That's really good. I would now put James in that first-team bracket. He is in and around the squad. He will still play for the B team at times but he is closer to the first team than ever before.”

Anyone frustrated at first-team level and seeking more minutes can play for the Hearts B team in the Lowland League. Dropping four divisions is a considerable change in levels and in some cases a loan to the second or third tier may be considered by Riccarton management. Generally, that is a scenario they will look to avoid.

“With us having the B team, ideally it isn't what we want to do,” said Naismith. “We understand there will be a couple of situations where maybe we get a better test [with a loan deal for a player] and it suits. You never know, but it's not at the front of my mind to send players out on loan. It's something we will assess towards the end of the [transfer] window.”

Encouragingly, Naismith sees long-term futures at Hearts. for Denholm, Tait, Pollock and Wilson. “All four of those players can have Hearts careers. Whether it's all the way through, or whether they go [elsewhere] to get some minutes and come back, I think they can all be long-term Hearts players.

“That will probably be the deciding factor as the window moves on. We do have Europe. We took 26 players to Tenerife. Some players dropped out for a couple of days because we were pushing them to their limits. They need a few days' rest so that shows you that you do need everybody.”