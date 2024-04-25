Fourth Hearts player sent for surgery - but two others return to training

Hearts have welcomed striker Liam Boyce and defender Craig Halkett back to the training pitch this week following long-term injuries. Both players have a chance to play again this season but will primarily focus on fitness during the summer to be ready for the 2024/25 campaign.

Midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof’s season is over, however, after he was sent for an operation. The Australian will not take part in any of Hearts’ five remaining league matches and is instead preparing himself for next year. An initial hamstring problem was later diagnosed as a torn tendon requiring surgery which has ended Nieuwenhof’s campaign prematurely.

"Calem has had to have an operation,” confirmed the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith to the Edinburgh News. “He will be back in pre-season but not before. It's really disappointing for him because his level of consistency and performance were really good. We expect him to be a big player for us going forward.

"His initial symptoms were a muscle injury. He got to that range where the last thing he needed to do was sprint. Without having pain, he had this feeling that was holding him back. When that lingers you know it isn't straightforward. There is a wee bit of tendon damage involved and the best route is an operation.

“The frustration for him is that I really believe he would have made the Australian national team. I suppose that fuels his fire for next season to make sure he gets back to that level. I don't think it will be too long because he is making the international squad.”

Nieuwenhof is the fourth Hearts player to undergo surgery since the turn of the year, following Boyce, Halkett and fellow midfielder Peter Haring. Boyce and Halkett are now nearing a first-team return but will not be pushed. The striker has been sidelined since 2 December, with his defensive colleague out since 11 February. Naismith explained that the situation will be handled carefully.