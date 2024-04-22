Frankie Kent had a chance against Jack Butland

Frankie Kent says it was a familiar story for Hearts as they exited the Scottish Cup to Rangers.

Goals either side of half-time by Cyriel Dessers settled a 2-0 semi-final win for the Light Blues, who Hearts are yet to beat at the national stadium in 15 attempts. Centre-back Kent had a big chance in the game but was denied by a good save from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

While Steven Naismith’s side have won big games this season - including two victories over Celtic - Kent reckons a case of fine margins against Hearts was again the difference. He said: “We’re gutted really. We didn’t start too well and it’s a bit of a crap goal to concede after just five minutes. After that I felt we did well.

“We played well, controlled most of the game and didn’t give Rangers many chances. We felt really comfortable in the game and then we concede another crappy goal. We started okay but Rangers get that goal in that one little moment. Even the way it went in, I was speaking to Craig Gordon about it and there is a millimetre where he has managed to get it through his legs.

“It’s annoying but we’ve probably said it too many times in big games this season, especially Rangers, it’s small things that have made the difference. Up the other end we had our chances, so it’s a hard one to take.

“That was the difference, they took their openings. Little things went against us. I had a chance but I’ve heard I was offside so that makes me feel a little bit better. If a few things had gone for us it could have been a different day. This is a game we will look back and take positives from but on the other hand we're gutted and annoyed. We had a chance and we didn’t take it.”

Five Premiership games remain and with third possibly being wrapped up this weekend against Kilmarnock, Kent insists competitive edge won’t come off Hearts performances. He explained: “No, we want to keep going and just get better.

“Up to this point, we’ve done well but as a team we want keep growing and progressing. There’s no better way to do that than by finishing the season strong and looking ahead to next season. Hopefully we can do that. We need to get back on to the league form now and keep going.”

Aberdeen’s loss to Celtic means that third in the Premiership is guaranteed to be a European group stage spot next season, with Hearts red-hot favourites for that place as they hold an 11-point gap on fourth-placed Kilmarnock with five games to play. Kent added: “It’s nice.