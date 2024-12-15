Frankie Kent out for months as Hearts tweak their January transfer plans

The central defender was forced off in Denmark on Thursday

Hearts defender Frankie Kent may not play again this season due to the injury which forced him off during the first half against FC Copenhagen on Thursday. The influential Englishman will visit a specialist and may need surgey after damaging his quad muscle, head coach Neil Critchley confirmed.

“He's got a similar injury to Stephen Kinglsey, though it's in his quad not his hamstring,” Crithcley told BBC Scotland. “It's a significant injury which is a big blow, obviously, and he's facing a lengthy period on sidelines. I would say it would be months, definitely. He still needs to go and see a specialist to decide if we'll operate.”

Hearts will not look to sign at least one centre-back during the January transfer window. They may opt for two with both Kent and Kingsley missing, and also want to strengthen their forward line. “He's been outstanding since I came in, he's a big personality, a great guy to have around the dressing room, so we'll miss him,” said Critchley on Kent.

“If you look at our squad and our defensive options and cover, then that is an area of the pitch we'll be looking to strengthen in January.”

Craig Halkett took Kent’s place in Hearts’ starting line-up for Sunday’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock. The Edinburgh club arrived at Rugby Park bottom of the table and eager to secure points to improve their position. They are already without right-back Gerald Taylor and midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof, both sidelined with long-term injury issues.