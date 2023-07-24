Frankie Kent reveals driving factor behind decision to sign for Hearts

The centre-back completed a six-figure move from Peterborough United on Monday evening to become the Tynecastle club’s third signing of the summer window.

Kent had previously spent his entire career in English football, moving to Colchester United after learning his trade in Arsenal’s youth system before his 2019 switch to Peterborough.

Prior to his unveiling, Kent watched Hearts’ Europa Conference League draw – they’ll play either Rosenborg or Crusaders in the third qualifying round – and he says the chance to experience European nights in the Capital was an opportunity too good to pass up.

Frankie Kent unveiled as a Hearts player on Monday evening after signing a three-year deal. Picture: HMFC

“It’s brilliant, I’m so happy to be here,” he told Hearts TV. “It’s all happened very quickly – met everyone for the first time today and got to see the stadium. I’m really excited.

“I wanted a new challenge as well as the opportunity to play in European football. Hearts are a massive club. It’s something new for me, something different, and something exciting. It’s a new place to live. I’m going to try and take that experience on and really enjoy it.

“It’s really exciting and the first time I’ve ever been a part of it. To get to sit there and watch the draw for a European competition was a surreal experience. One of the main reasons I wanted to come up here was to do that with Hearts.

“Looking forward to getting going. I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into it and heading towards that first game of the season.”

Kent will join up with a familiar face in the Hearts dressing room having played in the same Peterborough team as Jorge Grant, who made the move from London Road last summer.

“It’s been good to meet everybody, and I got to watch a bit of training. I’m very close with Granty, we spent a good year together at Peterborough. We get on really well and I reckon that will help me bed in,” said Kent.