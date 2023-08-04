Frankie McAvoy on what's next for Hearts in transfer window as head coach provides injury update

The Tynecastle side confirmed their fourth new addition of the summer window with the arrival of Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa on Thursday.

The 24-year-old international is expected to be followed in the coming days by Costa Rican attacker Kenneth Vargas, who is just waiting on a work permit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael McGovern, Frankie Kent and Calem Nieuwenhof have also been added to the squad and McAvoy insists hard work is continuing behind the scenes to get further deals over the line.

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's game with St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

“I’m probably a bit greedy but I would like to add another couple of players,” he said. “[Sporting director] Joe Savage and [technical director] Steven Naismith have identified a few targets and hopefully in the next week or so we will have another one or two through the door.”

Hearts face St Johnstone in the season opener on Saturday. The visitors will have a fully fit squad other than the players who have been absent all summer, including Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay, who are hopeful of returning within the first couple of months.

“They are probably a wee bit away just now in terms of going back into full training,” said McAvoy. "Barrie will be back in tomorrow for a session before we head on the bus, which is good. He’s probably a wee bit ahead of schedule.