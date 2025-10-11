A look at a few big name players from across the country that the Edinburgh sides could sign for nothing.

Hearts and Hibs took full advantage of the summer transfer window to bolster their squads as both Derek McInnes and David Gray made plenty new additions. The Jambos broke their transfer record on Brazilian midfielder, Ageu, while Hibees’ marquee signing, Thibault Klidje cost them around £1 million.

With January only a few months away, as well as many players across Europe out of contract in the summer, both Edinburgh clubs could get ahead of the game and start looking at some additions for next season.

From forgotten free agents to Scotland International heroes, here’s a look at some midfielders that both managers could potentially sign free of charge:

1 . David Watson (Kilmarnock) The man Killie fans dub 'The Prestwick Pele' has had an impressive start to the season and is now a regular starter for Stuart Kettlewell's side. The 20-year old is developing into a fine young player with a knack of scoring goals from midfield. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Kenny McLean (Norwich City) At the age of 33, maybe it's time for him to come back North of the border after seven years at Carrow Road. The Scotland International's footballing intelligence, as well as his calmness on the ball means he could still be an asset to any team. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Killian Phillips (St Mirren) Stephen Robinson's men have had an superb start to the season and the Irishman has been the star man. For a man that is 6' 3", he possesses a great amount of technical ability. | SNS Group Photo Sales