10 free pre-contract agreement midfielders Hearts and Hibs could sign: from ex Liverpool ace to forgotten free agents

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

A plethora of quality midfielders are out of contract in the summer at clubs in the SPFL Premiership, EFL Championship and more.

A look at a few big name players from across the country that the Edinburgh sides could sign for nothing.

Hearts and Hibs took full advantage of the summer transfer window to bolster their squads as both Derek McInnes and David Gray made plenty new additions. The Jambos broke their transfer record on Brazilian midfielder, Ageu, while Hibees’ marquee signing, Thibault Klidje cost them around £1 million.

With January only a few months away, as well as many players across Europe out of contract in the summer, both Edinburgh clubs could get ahead of the game and start looking at some additions for next season.

From forgotten free agents to Scotland International heroes, here’s a look at some midfielders that both managers could potentially sign free of charge:

The man Killie fans dub 'The Prestwick Pele' has had an impressive start to the season and is now a regular starter for Stuart Kettlewell's side. The 20-year old is developing into a fine young player with a knack of scoring goals from midfield.

1. David Watson (Kilmarnock)

The man Killie fans dub 'The Prestwick Pele' has had an impressive start to the season and is now a regular starter for Stuart Kettlewell's side. The 20-year old is developing into a fine young player with a knack of scoring goals from midfield. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
At the age of 33, maybe it's time for him to come back North of the border after seven years at Carrow Road. The Scotland International's footballing intelligence, as well as his calmness on the ball means he could still be an asset to any team.

2. Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

At the age of 33, maybe it's time for him to come back North of the border after seven years at Carrow Road. The Scotland International's footballing intelligence, as well as his calmness on the ball means he could still be an asset to any team. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Stephen Robinson's men have had an superb start to the season and the Irishman has been the star man. For a man that is 6' 3", he possesses a great amount of technical ability.

3. Killian Phillips (St Mirren)

Stephen Robinson's men have had an superb start to the season and the Irishman has been the star man. For a man that is 6' 3", he possesses a great amount of technical ability. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Staying in Paisley, the 29-year old is another goal-scoring midfielder who now has bags of experience in the Scottish top flight. He is also very reliable from the penalty spot.

4. Mark O'Hara (St Mirren)

Staying in Paisley, the 29-year old is another goal-scoring midfielder who now has bags of experience in the Scottish top flight. He is also very reliable from the penalty spot. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:David GrayDerek McInnes
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice