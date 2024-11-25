More game time is surely on the cards

Collecting the ball just inside the Celtic half, Musa Drammeh set off with one aim in mind: Scoring. He left Japanese internationalist Reo Hatate and Scottish internationalist Callum McGregor trailing in his wake before lashing a sumptuous finish beyond Danish international goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from 22 yards. A fine way to score your first Hearts goal. Particularly when you are desperate to prove your point and earn more first-team opportunities.

The ‘Free Musa’ movement is gathering pace now. Saturday was only Drammeh’s third appearance for Hearts, all as substitute, since arriving on a three-year contract from Sevilla B in June. He clearly has something worth persevering with. A touch of pace, an eye for goal and some physicality are all attributes Hearts could badly use in attack right now.

His talent may be raw but there is undoubted potential in this Spaniard of Gambian descent. The goal against Celtic was merely a consolation in the 4-1 defeat, but it demonstrated what the 22-year-old can offer. “I'm really happy for the goal, finally I can show what I am,” says Drammeh, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News.

“I am disappointed with the game because I think we can achieve more than we got. When I got the ball, I knew I had to go forward. It’s my style of play to go forward always, so I know if I have the ball I have to go to the other goal. If I go forward, the first thing I think is to shoot. If I can’t shoot I have to pass, but on Saturday I can shoot and with luck it's a goal.”

Drammeh’s three outings have come against Celtic twice and Rangers, so he is at least gaining some experience against the bigger Scottish clubs. More importantly, he is eager to show Hearts supporters that he merits more game time. His case grew significantly stronger at the weekend. “Yeah, that's what I want to show to the fans, to the team, to everyone,” he says. “That’s what I wanted since I came here so I hope that helps for the next weeks, and in the next few months they see more of me.”

Neil Critchley made a point of reassuring Drammeh shortly after taking over as Hearts head coach in mid-October. The message was that patience would be rewarded eventually. “The conversation with him, it was like I have to be calm, my time is going to be coming,” explains Drammeh. “We saw it on Saturday. I am grateful to him for giving me the opportunity in the last game [against Rangers] and again now.”

Adding to the player’s recent frustrations is the fact he cannot play for Hearts in European competition. The club are in the new-look league phase of the UEFA Conference League with a strong chance of qualifying for February’s knockout play-off round. They travel to Belgium to face Cercle Brugge on Thursday in the fourth of six ties. However, Drammeh was left out of their 42-man Conference League squad by the previous management team despite being a new signing.

He refuses to give up hope that he can still play for Hearts in Europe this season. A new squad will be registered with UEFA for the next phase should the club get through. “I hope that, in February, I can be there. I think it’s an opportunity for me,” he says. “I want to play regularly and score goals and get the team up the league table.” More goals like Saturday’s? “I can. If I'm on the pitch, I think I can. It [Europe] is disappointing for me but for now I can do nothing. Only train and get ready for the next match.”

He will spend this week training with the Hearts B team and then watch the first team in action on television on Thursday evening. The more he sees, the more he learns. “The contact. First of all, the contact. How to think fast with the ball. This is what I have learned. They don't take the ball to you. That's the first thing - and play at the first level. That helps you to grow up as a footballer.”

Hearts supporters have warmed to him regardless of the limited first-team exposure. Comments and messages on social media have kept the player’s spirits up in recent weeks. “Yeah, I see the comments. They text me and, when I'm in the street, they talk to me,” says Drammeh. “I'm very grateful for this because they support me but I'm not playing, I'm not in the squad so much. They say to me: ‘I want to see you in the match.’ That helps me to keep training, to keep motivated for when the manager gives me the confidence to enter the game. It helps me to go forward and to show to the fans who I am.”

There is no question Musa has plumbed the depths of exasperation at times since arriving in Edinburgh five months ago. Yet he is still convinced Hearts was the correct move after Sevilla. “I can't say no because I'm not happy. I'm not playing, but I think it's a good move for me. I just hope from now on I can play more.”