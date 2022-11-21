Free tickets for an evening with Hearts legend Takis Fyssas in Edinburgh

Edinburgh-based company elt.events have arranged “A Night with Takis Fyssas” at the Central Hall in Tollcross this Saturday, November 26. Fyssas won the 2006 Scottish Cup with Hearts and is now Greek Football Federation’s technical director.

Supporters can put questions to the popular former defender, who also earned eternal hero status in his homeland as part of Greece’s 2004 European Championship-winning squad.

In a media release, elt.events explained that they are able to offer free and reduced-price entry for Hearts supporters thanks to sponsorship of the evening. “Fans will have the opportunity to meet the man considered by many to be one of the best foreign imports to Tynecastle ever, as well as putting their questions to him during the event,” read the statement.

“With the cost-of-living crisis on everyone’s minds right now and given the significant cost of watching Hearts both domestically and on their European adventure, elt.events have agreed at deal with sponsor OwlTek to offer free standard tickets – with meet & greet and Super Fan briefs only £10 and £40 respectively.

“OwlTek director Gavin Dack commented: ‘It’s great to be able to support events like this, we understand the affection Hearts’ fans have for Takis and we hope that more fans will be able to attend with our assistance.’

“OwlTek is a software consultancy, providing system architecture design, root cause analysis and proactive system monitoring. They assist in all aspects of project work from early life to evergreening and will create handover documentation to support the handover process. OwlTek has experience within the oil and gas industry sector, as well as medical and healthcare areas.

Kenny West from elt.events said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to have Gavin and OwlTek’s support. Takis was a tremendous player for Hearts and we hope that as many fans come out to see him as possible.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Takis Fyssas is returning to Edinburgh for a night with Hearts fans.

“Following their ‘Sport on the Fringe’ series, elt.events are working with Central Hall for the first time since the Covid shutdown.”