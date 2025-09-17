Derek McInnes has new issues to contend with after the SPFL Premiership triumph at Ibrox

Hearts’ long-awaited victory over Rangers at Ibrox has come at a cost with the versatile Irishman Oisin McEntee unable to train because of a foot injury. He is one of three players undergoing medical scans in the coming days as Riccarton management try to mitigate various issues.

McEntee was substituted after 62 minutes of Hearts’ 2-0 win on Saturday after his foot stiffened and impeded his running. The problem stems from his plantar fascia tissue and has caused the player some discomfort in recent weeks. Hearts want the area scanned to determine if there is anything more sinister at play.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is also sidelined for now with a hamstring complaint. He resumed full training and played 45 minutes in a bounce match earlier this month having been out since May with a neck and shoulder injury. Gordon is also going for a scan to investigate the full extent of the hamstring issue, which arose during Friday’s training session at Riccarton.

Centre-back Frankie Kent was due to undergo a cartilage operation last night. He is not expected be out long-term, with Hearts confident he will be fit again next month. Record signing Eduardo Ageu is another player missing due to a hamstring injury. Another scan is booked for the Brazilian next week to monitor his progress ahead of an expected return to action next month.

The Hearts head coach Derek McInnes described the current injury situation to the Edinburgh News. With no game this weekend due to Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals, injured Hearts players have some time to recover. “Oisin hasn’t trained yet, we are just managing his situation. We’ve sent him for a scan just to see what that’s like,” said McInnes.

“I don’t think it’s anything that will keep him out against Falkirk next weekend. He has just been managing it for the last few weeks and it was probably at its worst on Saturday because it had stiffened up at half-time. We have been asking a lot of him just to get through the last couple of weeks. We will use the free week this week to try to get on top of that.

“Frankie was getting his operation last night on his cartilage, so we are hoping that all goes smoothly. Craig Gordon felt his hamstring on Friday after training. He hasn’t been able to train since then so it’s a wee bit of a setback for him. We are going to get him scanned just to see what we’re dealing with. We wanted to play him in a bounce game this week but he isn’t available.

“Ageu will be re-scanned next week to see how he is and see how that hamstring is looking. Finlay Pollock is longer term. Christian Borchgrevink is back training so we are delighted with that one. Jamie McCart was back on the pitch at Ibrox. We have the three goalies out at the moment - Craig Gordon, Ryan Fulton and Liam McFarlane. We are hoping Liam will train again on Friday as he has come through all the various tests [after concussion playing for Scotland Under-21s].

