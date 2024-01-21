Several intriguing ties thrown up as the tournament reaches the next stage

The Scottish Cup fifth-round draw took place this evening as Hearts, Hibs and Bonnyrigg Rose learned their opponents.

Hearts beat League Two Spartans 2-1 at Ainslie Park in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off to progress from the fourth round. Later in the day, Hibs secured a 1-0 victory at League One Forfar Athletic.

League Two Bonnyrigg ended Falkirk's 26-game unbeaten run with a dramatic 2-1 win to reach the last 16 for the first time in their history.

Hearts were drawn away to League One Airdrie, who eliminated Premiership side St Johnstone in one of Saturday's surprise results. Hibs will travel to Inverness Caledonian Thistle who took care of Broomhill with a 4-0 triumph.

One of the most intriguing ties involves Bonnyrigg. They landed a money-spinning trip to Pittodrie to face Premiership side Aberdeen.

Sponsored by Scottish Gas, here is the Scottish Cup fifth-round draw in full. Ties are due to take place on the weekend of 10 and 11 February:

Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers or Cove Rangers

Inverness CT v Hibs

Aberdeen v Bonnyrigg Rose

Morton v Motherwell

Airdrie v Hearts

Rangers v Ayr United

Partick Thistle v Livingston