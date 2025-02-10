Full Scottish Cup draw: Hearts and Hibs learn their quarter-final opponents

Edinburgh clubs learn their fate in the cup

Hearts and Hibs learned their Scottish Cup quarter-final opponents on Monday after the Tynecastle side’s penalty shootout win at St Mirren. A 4-2 victory from spot-kicks took Hearts into the last eight after Hibs won the first first-round tie away to Ayr United.

As a result of those successes, Hearts will play Dundee at Tynecastle in the quarter-final, while Hibs were handed a trip to Celtic Park to face the holders. The ties are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 8 March.

Full Scottish Cup quarter-final draw:

Livingston v St Johnstone

Celtic v Hibs

Aberdeen v Queen's Park

Hearts v Dundee