Full Scottish Cup draw: Hearts and Hibs learn their quarter-final opponents
Hearts and Hibs learned their Scottish Cup quarter-final opponents on Monday after the Tynecastle side’s penalty shootout win at St Mirren. A 4-2 victory from spot-kicks took Hearts into the last eight after Hibs won the first first-round tie away to Ayr United.
As a result of those successes, Hearts will play Dundee at Tynecastle in the quarter-final, while Hibs were handed a trip to Celtic Park to face the holders. The ties are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 8 March.
Full Scottish Cup quarter-final draw:
Livingston v St Johnstone
Celtic v Hibs
Aberdeen v Queen's Park
Hearts v Dundee