Full Scottish Cup quarter-final draw as Hearts, Rangers and Celtic discover their opponents

Hearts were handed a tough tie against Celtic at Tynecastle Park, with Rangers hosting Raith Rovers at Ibrox. There is also the potential of an Ayrshire derby if non-league Darvel beat Falkirk to set up a meeting with local neighbours Ayr United.

Hearts have reached three of the last four Scottish Cup finals and have aspirations to get to this season’s showpiece on Saturday, June 3. They reached the last eight after beating Hamilton Academical 2-0 away from home on Friday evening.

However, they were paired with the country’s most in-form team when they were pulled out of the bowl alongside the Premiership champions. That is the clear tie of the round, with Raith’s trip to Rangers set to earn them some useful cash. The Kirkcaldy club sprung a surprise by knocking out Premiership side Motherwell at the weekend, which led to the Fir Park club sacking manager Steven Hammell after the final whistle.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle also produced a shock result by eliminating Livingston with a 3-0 victory in West Lothian. They were given a home tie against another Premiership club, Kilmarnock, in the quarter-finals.

Darvel produced the biggest upset in Scottish Cup history when they beat Aberdeen in this season’s fourth round. The West of Scotland Premier Division club celebrated a huge shock against a team from five divisions above them in the Scottish football pyramid system. That earned them another home tie with Falkirk. If they can overcome John McGlynn’s League One side, they will play at home again against Ayr.

Television broadcasters Viaplay and BBC Scotland have yet to decide which ties they will select to show live. The matches are due to take place over the weekend of Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.

Men’s Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Inverness CT v Kilmarnock

Hearts v Celtic

Rangers v Raith Rovers

Darvel/Falkirk v Ayr United

The women's Scottish Cup quarter-final draw was also made at the same time, with ties due to take place on Sunday, March 19.

Women’s Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Glasgow Women v Motherwell

Rangers v Hibs

Hearts v Celtic

