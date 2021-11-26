'Full stand should be for Hibs only': Hearts fans react to club decision to cut Rangers away allocation

Rangers fans in the away end at Tynecastle Park. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox club will now only be given 1,000 seats having previously been allowed the whole of the Roseburn Stand. This is what fans on popular Hearts forum Jambos Kickback said about the decision...

Martoon said: “That is good news. Half decent results in the next three games and it will still be a sell out. And, without handing our opposition the advantage of a full stand.”

Forever Hearts added: “Correct decision. Although I'd like to see it chopped down even further to the same percentage of stadium capacity we get at Ibrox and Celtic Park.”

Ex member of the SaS offered: “The full stand should be allowed for Hibs only. All other teams should be given the minimum allowed under the rules regardless of loss of income.”

Luckydug said: “There are good reasons why we don't sell many tickets for Ibrox and Parkhead. Hearts fans are happy to fill the away stands at Fir Park, Tannadice and Livingston etc. The lack of sales for the OF venues are more to do with the way we are treated through there. While we are on that point we should be keeping the Rangers Celtic mob behind for 15 minutes after the game so Hearts fans can exit from all Stands."

Soonbe110 replied: “It’s a tough balancing act to be honest. We have been happy to give them a full stand and take their money for a long time now largely because we knew we couldn’t sell them ourselves. We will never sell many tickets for away games against them again due to many factors.”

D4nny wrote: “Tell you what, they’ve got a bloody cheek to moan when they only give us just shy of two per cent their total capacity. If we done the same they’d only get around 380 tickets. They’re too used to making away grounds sound like a home game for them. Not at Tynecastle. Pleasing.”

And finally, Valdos said: “Correct decision, however let's hope the stadium doesn't end up about 4 or 5 thousand short of capacity or then it just looks ridiculous.”

