The 2-1 loss at Paisley leaves the Tynecastle side bottom of the Premiership

Pressure increased on Hearts players and management following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at St Mirren, which leaves the Edinburgh club bottom of the William Hill Premiership. A run of eight consecutive losses - and only one win in 15 matches in all competitions since April - prompted an angry reaction from travelling fans in Paisley.

Some turned on head coach Steven Naismith during the match as he prepared to introduce forwards Liam Boyce and Alan Forrest as substitutes. With Spanish striker Musa Drammeh left as an unused sub, some of the 1,600 travelling support broke into a chant of “Naismith, Naismith, get to F***”.

The full-time whilstle confirmed that goals by Richard Taylor and Toyosi Olusanya had consigned Hearts to yet another defeat, prompting more fury from the Jambos inside the SMiSA Stadium. Many of them stayed behind to convey their disgust at players and management as they left the field. Those few moments are captured in our video above.