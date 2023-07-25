Garang Kuol 'on verge of second loan move' as Newcastle United finalise paperwork

The 18-year-old Australian spent the second half of last season with the Jambos after immediately being shipped to Tynecastle following his signing for Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners.

There was much hype around his signing, however the Australian international – who represented his country at the World Cup – failed to make much of an impact in Edinburgh. He played only eight times, just once from the starting XI, netting his only goal in the 2-2 draw against Rangers on the penultimate matchday of the season.

He hasn’t featured for Newcastle this pre-season despite Eddie Howe giving opportunities to other young players, such as Scotland under-21 international Elliot Anderson.

Garang Kuol celebrates after scoring his only goal for Hearts against Rangers at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Now the Newcastle Chronicle reports the St James’ Park club are finalising paperwork over another loan move to an unnamed club.

Despite getting so little playing time in Gorgie, Kuol insisted following his return to England’s north east that it was a valuable experience.

“People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal," he said, via the Newcastle Chronicle. “At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, look at the game time and they make it a whole negative story.

“I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing. It [the Rangers goal] just shows perseverance and the hard work I did behind the scenes on the training pitch every day. I just thought, ‘finally’. Obviously it’s been a tough period and just to get that goal was like a sigh of relief.”