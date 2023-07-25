News you can trust since 1873
Garang Kuol 'on verge of second loan move' as Newcastle United finalise paperwork

Former Hearts attacker Garang Kuol is reportedly said to be on the verge of a second loan move from Newcastle United.
By Craig Fowler
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

The 18-year-old Australian spent the second half of last season with the Jambos after immediately being shipped to Tynecastle following his signing for Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners.

There was much hype around his signing, however the Australian international – who represented his country at the World Cup – failed to make much of an impact in Edinburgh. He played only eight times, just once from the starting XI, netting his only goal in the 2-2 draw against Rangers on the penultimate matchday of the season.

He hasn’t featured for Newcastle this pre-season despite Eddie Howe giving opportunities to other young players, such as Scotland under-21 international Elliot Anderson.

Garang Kuol celebrates after scoring his only goal for Hearts against Rangers at Ibrox. Picture: SNSGarang Kuol celebrates after scoring his only goal for Hearts against Rangers at Ibrox. Picture: SNS
Now the Newcastle Chronicle reports the St James’ Park club are finalising paperwork over another loan move to an unnamed club.

Despite getting so little playing time in Gorgie, Kuol insisted following his return to England’s north east that it was a valuable experience.

People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal," he said, via the Newcastle Chronicle. “At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, look at the game time and they make it a whole negative story.

“I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing. It [the Rangers goal] just shows perseverance and the hard work I did behind the scenes on the training pitch every day. I just thought, ‘finally’. Obviously it’s been a tough period and just to get that goal was like a sigh of relief.”

Hearts have made three signings so far this summer. Veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern joined on a one-year deal (with the option of another) before the club announced the transfer of Calem Nieuwenhof from Western Sydney Wanders, subject to the Australian receiving a work permit and UK visa. The third addition was made on Monday with centre-back Frankie Kent arriving from Peterborough United on a three-year contract.

